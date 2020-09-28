2 wounded after shooting at party in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies said that they are investigating a shooting at a warehouse in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that more than 100 people were at the warehouse on Ivey Lane for a party on Sunday.

At least two people were reportedly shot. One of them died at the hospital and the other is expected to be okay.

Deputies said that they are searching for anyone who may have been at the party.

