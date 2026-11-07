2 teens struck by vehicle in Orange County, troopers say

The Brief Officials said the crash happened in the area of East Colonial Drive and Cricket Club Circle. A teenage boy and teenage girl were transported to the hospital following the crash.



Two teenagers are recovering after they were struck in a crosswalk on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of East Colonial Drive and Cricket Club Circle in Orlando around 6:45 p.m.

Early investigation showed a 2019 Toyota Highlander was driving along Cricket Club Circle as it approached the crosswalk. The driver advised he had a green light and began to turn onto East Colonial Drive where he struck the teens, according to officials.

A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the Highlander remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.