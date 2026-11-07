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2 teens struck by vehicle in Orange County, troopers say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published November 7, 2026 9:02 PM EST
Published November 7, 2026 9:02 PM EST

The Brief

    • Officials said the crash happened in the area of East Colonial Drive and Cricket Club Circle. 
    • A teenage boy and teenage girl were transported to the hospital following the crash. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Two teenagers are recovering after they were struck in a crosswalk on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of East Colonial Drive and Cricket Club Circle in Orlando around 6:45 p.m.

Early investigation showed a 2019 Toyota Highlander was driving along Cricket Club Circle as it approached the crosswalk. The driver advised he had a green light and began to turn onto East Colonial Drive where he struck the teens, according to officials.

A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the Highlander remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Orange County News