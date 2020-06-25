2 seriously injured after becoming trapped underneath roadway at Orlando construction site, fire officials say

article

The Orlando Fire Department confirmed that two people were seriously injured at a construction site on Thursday as they trapped underneath a roadway.

They said that incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. at a construction site near an airport access road and the 528.

An overflow drain that began to flow water reportedly swept the workers, trapping them underneath the roadway.

Orlando Fire rescued the workers and they were transported with serious injuries.

