2 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral planned for this week

The Space Coast has another busy week ahead as two launches are planned.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is hoping to launch an Atlas V rocket on Tuesday. Officials gave liftoff a go over the weekend. The rocket will carry a classified payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. Liftoff is scheduled for 5:58 p.m.

Then on Thursday, SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. The launch has been scrubbed several times already and when it actually does lift off, it will carry a satellite for the U.S. Air Force. The launch window opens at 6:24 p.m.

