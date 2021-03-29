2 killed in back-to-back hit-and-run crashes in Sanford; 2nd suspect arrested

Sanford police said Monday that two people were killed in two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes on State 46.

Police said just before 1 p.m., investigators received a 911 call reporting a crash at the intersection of Summerlin Avenue and S.R. 46. Officials say a car hit a motorcyclist and did not stop to help.

Right after the crash, police said a Good Samaritan stopped to help the motorcyclist. As that happened, another car crossed over the median and hit both the Good Samaritan and the motorcyclist, and drove off, according to investigators.

That second car was eventually stopped and the driver was arrested.

Police said that charges are pending for the driver of the second crash. The initial hit-and-run driver has not been located.

In a news release, Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said, "In a few short minutes, two people’s lives were tragically taken. For a good-hearted individual, who was doing the right thing and helping a person desperately in need, to have been struck down in such a horrific way is heartbreaking. Someone saw what occurred. I encourage them to do as this Good Samaritan would have done and come forward for both of these victims and their families."

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver of the first crash is asked to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.