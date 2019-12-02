2 injured after officer-involved shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

Two men are injured after an officer-involved shooting in Daytona Beach on Monday morning.

They said the incident occurred at a home on Hollywood Street, where a man was shot in the neck.

Someone reportedly pointed out the suspect and officers approached, going after the person.

Daytona Beach Police Craig Capri said that the suspect had a gun and the person was shot by officers.

The suspect and the victim are both in the hospital at this time.

Two officers were involved in the shooting and Chief Capri said that they are okay.

Police held a news conference on Monday morning.

This is an active investigation.

This story is developing, check back for updates.