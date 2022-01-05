2 in custody after Ponce Inlet woman, 89, fatally shot in condo

Police officers in Ponce Inlet have taken two suspects into custody in the fatal shooting of a woman inside a residence at The Links Condominiums on Links Village Drive. Charges are forthcoming, they said.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, along with fire and EMS crews. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

"Our victim was an 89-year-old female. I cannot comment on the relationship other than to say the suspects knew the victim," said Ponce Inlet Police Chief Jeff Glazier. "Our hearts go out to the family."

No further details were immediately released.

"We are appreciative of our first responders for their skill and professionalism in handling this tragic event," Chief Glazier added.

An investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s office is underway, according to authorities.

