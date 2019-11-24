2 dead after truck collides into vehicle, Cocoa Police say

A deadly crash in Cocoa Beach is under investigation.

The Cocoa Police Department said that the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Bahama Boulevard and North Atlantic Avenue.

Police said that a truck driven by an 80-year-old Apollo Corapi collided with another vehicle. Corapi had a passenger, 78-year-old Marta Ney, in his vehicle.

Both Corapi and Ney reportedly died as a result of the crash.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.