2 dead after plane crashes into neighborhood near Bartow Airport

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in a Bartow neighborhood that killed two people.

The single-engine plane crashed along Weston Road, which is just northeast of the Bartow Executive Airport. The FAA said the Mooney M20J aircraft crashed into the Eagle Lake residential area around 11:15 a.m.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people who were in the plane died in the crash.

No homes were hit, and there were no injuries on the ground, authorities said.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating.

