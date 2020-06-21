2 dead after Orange County shooting, deputies say

article

Two people are dead after a shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to Darlington Drive shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday. They found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

When fire rescue units responded, the Sheriff's Office said that the victims were pronounced deceased.

MORE NEWS: Nearly 3,500 new cases reported by Florida health officials

They confirmed that one person is in custody.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.