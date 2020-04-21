2 cities in Brevard County announce reopening of beaches

article

Two cities in Brevard County on Tuesday announced they will relax some restrictions placed on beach access.

Satellite Beach is allowing all beach activities to take place, including sunbathing and sitting on the beach. However, those acivities must be limited to groups of five or less, and the city will continue to limit any congregating on the boardwalks. Public parking will remain closed and visitors must continue to abide by the social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

Cocoa Beach announced it will also allow beach activities, including sitting or lying on the beach in groups of five or less while practicing social distancing. As with Satellite Beach, parking areas will remain closed and standing on beach crossover locations will require social distancing as well.