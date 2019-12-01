2 children killed in shooting at south Minneapolis home, police responding to 'hostage situation'

article

Police say two children were killed in a shooting Sunday morning outside a home in south Minneapolis, and officials are negotiating with the suspect who is still inside the home.

According to police, at about 10:03 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue. The call was later updated to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the home.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home as they went to retrieve the two juveniles in the yard. The officers brought the two into the squad, but despite life-saving efforts, the boys died a short time later.

"This is something that will stay with [the officers] forever," said Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder.

Officials are still on scene negotiating with the suspect, who is believed to be an adult male. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Police also said there have not been any previous 911 calls to the residence.

"These were two young boys who were shot while playing in the snow," Elder said. "This is horrific, this is a tragedy."

Police say it is possible there are other people inside the home and described the scene as a hostage situation. Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, officials have not been able to make contact with the suspect.

"This is not just another day in Minneapolis...this is an anomaly," Elder said.

According to Minneapolis police, this is the city's third domestic homicide since Thanksgiving.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.