17 bodies found piled up in nursing home, reports claim

At least seventeen bodies of coronavirus victims were reportedly discovered jammed into a make-shift nursing home morgue in Andover, New Jersey.

Police were tipped off to the bodies being improperly stored at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, including one body reportedly being stored in a shed.

13 of the bodies were moved from a "holding area" on Monday, according to the NJ Herald. No bodies were found in the shed.

“They were just overwhelmed by the number of people who were expiring,” Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson told the NY Times.

Five bodies were found on Easter Sunday and 13 the next day. There have been at least 68 recent deaths at the facility including two nurses.

The facility has since been equipped with a refrigerated truck, according to the Herald.

Deaths at New Jersey nursing homes are a growing problem.

In Paramus, at least 24 people have died at the New Jersey Veterans Home and at least 75 residents have tested positive for the virus.

More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.

As of April 12, there were at least 2,646 deaths, up from about 450 deaths nearly two weeks ago.

But the true toll among the 1 million mostly frail and elderly people who live in such facilities is likely much higher, experts say, because most state counts don’t include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.

With the Associated Press

