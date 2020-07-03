14-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run boater in Cocoa Beach, FWC says

article

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said a teenage girl was hit by a boater in Cocoa Beach.

Officials say the 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was hit in the ocean.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to FWC.

The boat and boater involved in the incident have not been found, officials say.

It's not clear how the 14-year-old is doing.