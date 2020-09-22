12-year-old located after alleged threat towards Sanford school

Authorities have located a 12-year-old after an alleged threat was made to Millennium Middle School in Seminole County.

FOX 35 News alerted Sanford police about the threat on Tuesday morning. Information came into the newsroom concerning a person from Texas who says he was playing an online game with someone who made threats against the school.

The school district sent a statement saying law enforcement is investigating the credibility of the threat out of an abundance of caution.

"Dear Millennium Middle School Families,

"We have received information about a student made threat to campus. At this time, law enforcement is presently investigating the credibility and source out of an abundance of caution. Please know we take any and all threats seriously and investigate them to the fullest. There will be an extra law enforcement presence added to the school today to ensure student and staff safety until this matter is resolved. More information will be shared once we have further details.

As always, we wish to remind our students and families that the district has zero tolerance for threats made against a school. There are severe consequences for anyone making such threats."

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office later confirmed to FOX 35 that the person located was a 12-year-old Millennium Middle School student. They said the student was responsible for what they considered a non-credible threat to the school.

The matter will be handeled at the school district level, they said.

