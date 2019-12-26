12-year-old girl seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Satellite Beach, police say

article

The Satellite Beach Police Department said that they are investigating a traffic crash that involved a 12-year-old pedestrian.

They said that the young girl was crossing A1A near Ellwood Avenue on December 22 around 5:37 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The victim reportedly suffered very serious injuries and was transported to the Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police confirmed.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.