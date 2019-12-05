12 arrests made at Central Florida high school after fight, police say

article

12 arrests were made at a Florida high school on Thursday after a fight broke out.

Port Orange Police said that their officers, South Daytona Beach police officers, and Volusia County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Atlantic High School in regards to a lockdown on Thursday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a fight occurred in the school's courtyard around noon and that the school was put on lockdown for precautionary reasons. It has since been lifted.

Multiple arrests were reportedly made, including eleven juveniles and one adult male who trespassed onto the campus. The adult was carrying a brass knuckles during the incident. No other weapons have been located on campus.

No students were injured, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported

Police did not report what started the fight but that the situation is under control.

