1-year-old survives fatal crash with minor injuries, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Sunday that a 1-year-old child survived a crash in Osceola County.

Troopers say a 22-year-old woman from Kissimmee died in the crash and a 22-year-old man is in critical condition.

Officials say it happened on Buenaventura Boulevard at around 12 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver "failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway," according to a news release from FHP.

Troopers say the right side of the car hit a tree, killing the woman, who was a passenger in the car.

A 1-year-old boy survived the crash with minor injuries, according to the news release.