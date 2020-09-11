Expand / Collapse search

1-year-old found dead inside vehicle in Orange County

Crime and Public Safety
Child left in hot car dies, police say

Police say a one-year-old child has died after being left inside a hot car in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies said a child was found dead inside a vehicle.

Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Indian Hill Road in reference to a 911 call. When they arrived, they discovered a one-year-old child deceased at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates the 1-year-old child was left inside of a vehicle.   This is a developing story.  Check back here for updates.

