1-year-old found dead inside vehicle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies said a child was found dead inside a vehicle.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Indian Hill Road in reference to a 911 call. When they arrived, they discovered a one-year-old child deceased at the scene.
The initial investigation indicates the 1-year-old child was left inside of a vehicle. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Deputies investigate a child death after a one-year-old was found deceased inside a car in Orange County.