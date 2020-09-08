1 rescued after car crashes into retention pond near Mall at Millenia

One person was rescued after their car ended up in a retention pond on Tuesday morning near the Mall at Millenia.

SKYFOX was over the scene at Millenia Lakes Blvd. near I-4. The car appeared to be upside down.

Witnesses told Orlando police that the vehicle crossed over lanes of traffic before crashing into the pond.

Authorities say the driver was found trapped under an airbag and was rescued and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, authorities confirmed.

Orlando police say at last check, the female "had a pulse."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

