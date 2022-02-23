Expand / Collapse search

1 person shot in DeLand, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
DELAND, Fla. - DeLand police are investigating after one person was shot. 

The shooting happened on West Euclid Ave. early Wednesday.

"This remains an active investigation as detectives are responding to multiple crime scenes to gather evidence. We will provide updates as they become available," police tweeted. 

