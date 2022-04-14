1 person shot in Daytona Beach, suspect in custody, police say

article

FOX 35 is working to learn more after someone was shot in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police say this happened at 1215 S. Beach Street around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex.

One person is reportedly in custody.

Check back for updates.

