Expand / Collapse search

1 person shot in Daytona Beach, suspect in custody, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:54AM
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando
article

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - FOX 35 is working to learn more after someone was shot in Daytona Beach. 

Daytona Beach police say this happened at 1215 S. Beach Street around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex. 

One person is reportedly in custody.

Check back for updates. 

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines. 