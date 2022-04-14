1 person shot in Daytona Beach, suspect in custody, police say
article
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - FOX 35 is working to learn more after someone was shot in Daytona Beach.
Daytona Beach police say this happened at 1215 S. Beach Street around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex.
One person is reportedly in custody.
Check back for updates.
