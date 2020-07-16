1 person injured with burns after explosion in Titusville, fire officials said

article

1 person is injured after an explosion in Titusville, fire officials said.

The Titusville Fire Department says that an explosion occurred on Chaffee Drive.

MORE NEWS: Tracking coronavirus: Florida sets new single-day death record as 156 more are reported; almost 14K new cases

They said that one person was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center for burns.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.