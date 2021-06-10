1 person injured in shooting involving Volusia County deputy

Investigators with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in DeBary.

The incident happened Thursday at a residence on Tanglewood Road.

"The subject was wounded but is expected to survive," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

No deputies were injured.

"Thankful that our deputies are going home safe and proud of the way they handled themselves out here," tweeted Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Sheriff Chitwood continued, "Tonight was a perfect example of an ambush in waiting. Thanks to the training and experience of these deputies, they kept themselves and each other alive and rendered aid to a man who could have killed them."

No other details were immediately released. The Sheriff's Office says more information and body camera video of the incident will be released on Friday.

This shooting comes just one week after the agency's deputies were involved in what they described as a shootout with two juveniles – a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. That hours-long standoff ended with the girl being injured and the boy surrendering to deputies. Sheriff Chitwood said deputies exercised extreme caution and restraint after being targeted multiple times by gunfire.

