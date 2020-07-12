1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Orlando, police say

Two people have been taken in for questioning after a person was shot in Orlando, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that the victim was found on Ivey Lane around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim is said to be recovering.

