1 dead after truck crashes into vehicle while turning, Cocoa Police say

Cocoa Beach
One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A deadly crash in Cocoa Beach is under investigation.

The Cocoa Police Department said that the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Bahama Boulevard and North Atlantic Avenue.

Police said that a truck crashed into a car while making a left turn.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

