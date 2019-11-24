1 dead after truck crashes into vehicle while turning, Cocoa Police say
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A deadly crash in Cocoa Beach is under investigation.
The Cocoa Police Department said that the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Bahama Boulevard and North Atlantic Avenue.
Police said that a truck crashed into a car while making a left turn.
One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released yet.
