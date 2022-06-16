1 dead after fire tears through auto shop in Orlando, officials say

One man was killed after a fire broke out at an auto shop in Orange County on Thursday morning.

This happened at 1502 Grand Street in Orlando. The address is listed as Orlando Garage Auto.

SKYFOX was over the scene as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed that one person was killed in the fire.

A neighbor walking his dog nearby told FOX 35 News that the building is an auto repair shop that also sells cars.

No other details have been released, including the cause of the fire.

