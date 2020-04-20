Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at house on fire in Osceola County, deputies say

Osceola County
Large law enforcement at Osceola County neighborhood

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead and another is wounded after shots were fired at a home on fire on Monday morning.

They said that they received a report about shots fired from a home that was also on fire.  Upon arrival, they found a neighbor injured by gunshots. The person is said to be in stable condition. 

SWAT was then called in because more shots were heard. Eventually, the house was cleared and a deceased male was found.

Deputies said that there is no more danger as far as the shooting goes.

This story is developing, check back for updates.