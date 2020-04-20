1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at house on fire in Osceola County, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead and another is wounded after shots were fired at a home on fire on Monday morning.

They said that they received a report about shots fired from a home that was also on fire. Upon arrival, they found a neighbor injured by gunshots. The person is said to be in stable condition.

SWAT was then called in because more shots were heard. Eventually, the house was cleared and a deceased male was found.

Deputies said that there is no more danger as far as the shooting goes.

This story is developing, check back for updates.