1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Titusville, police say

One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a reported shooting in Titusville Thursday morning, according to police.

The Titusville Police Department said its officers responded to the 4000 block of Lakeview Hills Avenue off North Carpenter Road at 7 a.m. for a report of shots fired, and found one person dead and another person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not released information regarding a possible suspect or what led to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.