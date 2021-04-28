1 dead, 1 injured in Orange County crash, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash that killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

Troopers arrived on the scene in Orange County at 6:55 a.m. The crash occurred on Plymouth Sorrento Road and Bosh Road. FHP says it involves two vehicles.

One person was pronounced deceased at the hospital. One other person was transported.

North and Southbound lanes of Plymouth Sorrento were closed in the area for the investigation.

