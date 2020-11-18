Today's mortgage refinance rates hold firm at 42-day low | November 18, 2020

article

Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, current mortgage refinance rates have held steady since yesterday. Mortgage and refinance rates have remained historically low overall. Today’s average refinance rate, taken across 30-year, 20-year, and 15-year loans, comes out to 2.538% — tied for the lowest recorded in 42 consecutive days.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, Unchanging

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, Unchanging

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, Unchanging

Rates last updated on November 18, 2020. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Current 30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed-rate refinance

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.250%. This is the same as yesterday.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates have fallen across the board compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance: 2.750%, down from 3.000% last week, -0.250

20-year fixed refinance: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed refinance: 2.250%, down from 2.375% last week, -0.125

The factors behind today’s refinance rates

Current refinance rates, like mortgage interest rates in general, are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered when refinancing your mortgage.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

Credit score

Credit history

Down payment size

Loan-to-value ratio

Loan type, size, and term

Debt-to-income ratio

Location of the property

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Mortgage rates by loan type

