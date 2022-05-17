Pa. Senate primary: Race for high-profile Senate nominations remains hotly contested

The race for retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's seat has been dominated by a huge primary field that has been particularly contested on the GOP side.

The crowded GOP race includes candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, Dave McCormick, Jeff Bartos, Carla Sands, Sean Gale and George Bochetto.

For Republicans, the race looked for much of the campaign like a two-man contest between the Trump-endorsed Oz, best known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show, and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

But several prominent conservative groups have gotten involved in the race’s final days, backing lesser-known conservative activist Kathy Barnette as an alternative. A recent Fox News poll shows she is surging, just trailing Oz and McCormick.

Oz faced criticisms for his dual citizenship in Turkey. If elected, Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator and he vowed to forgo his citizenship with the nation.

Although supported by Trump, some conservative groups worry that Oz does not reflect their views on key issues such as guns and abortion, which became a key issue in the gubernatorial debate. All candidates said they would support measures to restrict access to abortion, but McCormick and Barnette brought up comments Oz made three years ago on a radio show where he expressed concern over Alabama’s measure that nearly led to a state abortion ban.

Barnette, a conservative speaker and veteran who revealed she was conceived in rape when her mother was 11, challenged Oz on his previous comments, but he has since said he supports abortions only in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother’s health is at risk.

Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick faced challenges about his ties to China during the debate. McCormick, a veteran, has previously said that China is America’s most important "bilateral relationship," but since announcing his candidacy, he has said China is a threat. He is now facing skepticism amongst Republicans due to his international business with China which contradicts Trump’s pro-America rhetoric and strategy.

Less than a week before the election, Trump warned that Barnette would threaten the GOP’s chance of success in the November election and he urged voters to back Oz. "A vote for anyone else in the Primary is a vote against Victory in the Fall!" Trump said. The Republican winner will face off against one of the four Democrat candidates, including, U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Alexandria Khalil. Barnette responded to Trump’s warning, saying the attacks are coming because she’s going to beat Oz.

According to the InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 Philadelphia poll, 25% of GOP voters remained undecided after the first debate, leaving opportunity for any of the top three candidates, Oz, Barnette, and McCormick, to emerge victorious on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Democrats in President Joe Biden’s home seat will also be tasked with choosing a nominee to fill the critical U.S. Senate seat that will soon be vacated by Republican Pat Toomey. They’ll be picking from a four-person field that features Lt. Gov. John Fetterman three-term Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

Fetterman is remaining in the race despite news over the weekend that he had suffered a stroke. He said in a statement Sunday that he is on his way to a full recovery.

Lamb, a Biden loyalist and establishment favorite, has struggled to find his footing in the crowded primary that will determine what kind of Democrat will represent the party this fall in one of its best Senate pickup opportunities.

A fresh-faced former Marine prosecutor, Lamb became a political celebrity in 2018 by winning a special election in a working-class western Pennsylvania district long held by Republicans. Celebrated as the kind of Democrat who can appeal to voters in the middle, he enters primary day looking up in the polls toward Fetterman, a tell-it-like-it-is progressive.

In one closing campaign ad, Fetterman casts himself as, "a different kind of Democrat, candidate, campaign taking on every politician." The 52-year-old suffered a stroke just days ahead of the primary, though his campaign said he was on his way to a "full recovery."

Still, in style — and substance, in some cases — Fetterman is Biden’s opposite.

The 6-foot-8 former mayor has tattoos down his arms, a clean-shaven head and a goatee. He curses on social media and wears shorts practically everywhere, even in the winter.

Fetterman's supporters see his aggressive style and progressive politics as more likely to help Democrats break through the gridlock.

Pennsylvania Republicans have been too focused on their own divisive Senate primary to pay much attention to Democrats so far. But Trump-backed GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz said he's "giddy" about the prospect of a potential head-to-head matchup against Fetterman in the November general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.