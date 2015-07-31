< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412310375" data-article-version="1.0">Germany gets another 1-0 win at World Cup, beating Spain</h1>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412310375-4360975" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/world-cup/germany-gets-another-1-0-win-at-world-cup-beating-spain">ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer </a>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p>
</div> "I told my players we pushed our limits."</p> <p>The way her side lost possession of the ball still grated. But Voss-Tecklenburg ultimately reminded the squad to be proud and united in the pursuit of a third world title.</p> <p>The Germans are finding it far from easy going at the start of Group B, relying on Sara Däbritz's goal in the 42nd minute against the run of play to prevail against the skillful Spanish.</p> <p>"In the last 15 minutes in the first half," said defender Sara Doorsoun, "we came together and said, 'OK be more self-confident.'"</p> <p>Däbritz had the confidence to be in the right place to pounce.</p> <p>After goalkeeper Sandra Paños couldn't keep hold of Alexandra Popp's header, Däbritz got on the end of the loose ball and bundled it into the net.</p> <p>"We were playing some great football," Spain coach Jorge Vilda said through a translator, "and in the end some mistakes cost us dearly against a strong side."</p> <p>Until that point, the confident passing, the intensity and much of the verve had been coming from Spain in heavy rain.</p> <p>"When we got the ball they put a lot of pressure on our defense," Doorsoun said. "It was definitely tough to get the ball."</p> <p>Playing in only their second World Cup, the Spanish were more than just equals to a second-ranked team that has made at least the quarterfinals in all eight editions of the FIFA tournament.</p> <p>What was missing was the ability to complete well-worked moves with a goal.</p> <p>When a high ball was sent to Nahikari Garcia in the 14th minute, the forward broke through the center backs. But with only goalkeeper Almuth Schult to beat, Garcia sent the ball wide.</p> <p>"We showed what Spain can do on the pitch and I think the team is strengthened by our performance," said Vilda, whose side opened with a victory over South Africa. "We have to never been as close as we are now ... and we need to use this as a basis for growth."</p> <p>So does Germany, which opened with the 1-0 victory over China.</p> <p>"We know that we have to play better," Doorsoun said. "But mentality of the team is good."</p> <p>But Germany will still be without Dzsenifer Marozsan for the final group game against South Africa as the midfielder recovers from a broken toe.</p> <p>"In the difficult situations she helps out every player," Voss-Tecklenburg said, "because she doesn't lose many balls. It would have been great to have her with us. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women's World Cup lineup shuffle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2018 05:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FIFA Women’s World Cup is coming to FOX35 starting June 8th! </p><p>Coverage will affect these FOX35 and my65 shows:</p><p>Coverage will affect these FOX51 shows:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/uswnt-defend-themselves-amid-criticism-over-13-0-win-against-thailand-at-womens-world-cup" title="USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women's National Team defended scoring 13 goals against Thailand after people took to social media to criticize the team for celebrating each goal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After the USWNT defeated Thailand with a record-breaking 13-0 win in the Women’s World Cup, the team faced criticism for the crushing defeat.</p><p>Some people, including Canadian broadcasters, took to social media to condemn Team USA for celebrating after every goal. Kaylyn Kyle, a Canadian sportscaster and former Canadian team player, said it seemed “excessive and disrespectful” for the team to continue celebrating after reaching eight goals.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/alex-morgan-has-5-goals-as-us-routs-thailand-13-0" title="Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Soccer star and co-captain of the U.S. Woman&#39;s National Soccer Team, Alex Morgan, is also a prolific children&#39;s book author, penning the &ldquo;The Kicks&rdquo; series. (Photo Credit: Fox Sports)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thailand was never a real threat to the U.S. national team. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/-come-give-me-that-hug-chandler-officer-helps-suicidal-man-on-overpass"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Chandler Police Department" title="KSAZ CHANDLER OFFICER HUG 61219-408200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Come give me that hug:' Chandler officer helps suicidal man on overpass</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/stanford-sailing-coach-is-1st-defendant-to-sentencing-in-college-admissions-scandal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/12/Ex_Stanford_sailing_coach_speaks_after_s_0_7389605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ex_Stanford_sailing_coach_speaks_after_s_0_20190612203710-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stanford sailing coach, 1st defendant to be sentenced in college admissions scandal, avoids prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-panel-advances-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation-fund-until-2090"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/John%20Stewart%20VCF%20hearing_Banner_GETTY_1560367028597.jpg_7388584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FealGood Foundation co-founder John Feal hugs former Daily Show Host Jon Stewart during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/uswnt-defend-themselves-amid-criticism-over-13-0-win-against-thailand-at-womens-world-cup" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#x20;players&#x20;hug&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;another&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;their&#x20;match&#x20;with&#x20;Thailand&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;in&#x20;France&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Cianflone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/kevin-durant-undergoes-surgery-for-ruptured-achilles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin&#x20;Durant&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;reacts&#x20;after&#x20;sustaining&#x20;an&#x20;injury&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;quarter&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Toronto&#x20;Raptors&#x20;during&#x20;Game&#x20;Five&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NBA&#x20;Finals&#x20;at&#x20;Scotiabank&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Toronto&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gregory&#x20;Shamus&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/number-of-mexican-immigrants-in-the-us-illegally-declines-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TIJUANA&#x2c;&#x20;MEXICO&#x20;-&#x20;DECEMBER&#x20;01&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;&#x28;CBP&#x29;&#x20;officers&#x20;block&#x20;the&#x20;Otay&#x20;Mesa&#x20;port&#x20;of&#x20;entry&#x20;from&#x20;Mexico&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;early&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;as&#x20;seen&#x20;from&#x20;Tijuana&#x2c;&#x20;Mexico&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Number of Mexican immigrants in the US illegally declines</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/desantis-suggests-separate-election-day-for-ballot-questions-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeSantis suggests separate election day for ballot questions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/-come-give-me-that-hug-chandler-officer-helps-suicidal-man-on-overpass" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 