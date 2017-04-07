< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. France beats Brazil 2-1 in extra time, reaches WCup quarters
Posted Jun 23 2019 05:57PM EDT aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414312856" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>Associated Press</strong> - France survived a tense extra-time knockout match against Brazil and advanced to the Women's World Cup quarterfinals when captain Amandine Henry redirected Amel Majri's free kick for a tiebreaking goal in the 107th minute of a 2-1 victory on Sunday night at Le Havre.<br> <br> The World Cup hosts, in the quarterfinals for the third straight time, will play the defending champion United States or Spain at Paris on Friday.<br> <br> Valerie Gauvin, whose first-half goal was disallowed in a video review, put fourth-ranked France ahead in the 52nd minute but Thaisa tied the score 11 minutes later for No. 10 Brazil.<br> <br> With the prospect of a penalty kick shootout growing, Henry scored on a left-footed shot for her 13th goal in 86 international appearances, her second goal of the tournament.<br> <br> Brazil had a chance to go ahead near the end of the first extra-time period when Debinha broke in alone and beat goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, but her shot headed toward goal was blocked in front of the line by defender Griedge Mbock Bathy.<br> <br> This marked perhaps the final World Cup game for 33-year-old Brazilian star Marta, who scored a record 17 goals in five tournaments. And it likely was the last game in the showcase for 41-year-old Formiga, who appeared in a record seven World Cups.<br> <br> France appeared to go ahead in the 23rd minute when Kadidiatou Diani lifted a cross in front of the goal. Brazil goalkeeper Barbara got her hands on the ball and Gauvin crashed into her. The ball went off Gauvin's shoulder and into the net as both players fell to the ground. After they recovered, Canadian referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin signaled for a video review, and the goal was disallowed because of a foul.<br> <br> Gauvin did score a goal that counted early in the second half. Diani sped down a flank past Brazilian defender Tamires and crossed. Gauvin slid in ahead of Leticia Santos and poked the ball past Barbara for her 12th goal in 22 international appearances, her second of the tournament.<br> <br> Bouhaddi prevented an equalizer minutes later, leaping to tip Cristiane's long-range shot off the crossbar and over.<br> <br> Thaisa tied the score with her sixth goal in 82 appearances. The score at first was disallowed for an offside call on Debinha in the buildup but was reversed in a video review. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women's World Cup lineup shuffle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2018 05:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FIFA Women’s World Cup is coming to FOX35 starting June 8th! </p><p>Coverage will affect these FOX35 and my65 shows:</p><p>Coverage will affect these FOX51 shows:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mls/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup" title="US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup" data-articleId="414108258" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women's National Team will go against Spain in the knockout round of the Women's World Cup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team will face off against Spain Monday in the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, reached the knockout stage for the first time in only their second-ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>RELATED: USWNT soccer games generate more revenue than U.S. men’s games, audit report shows</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/nigeria-and-cameroon-make-history-as-1st-african-teams-to-advance-to-knockout-round-of-wwc" title="2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history" data-articleId="413908394" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two teams from Africa have made it to the knockout stage for the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two teams from Africa have made it to the knockout stage for the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history.</p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 