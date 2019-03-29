< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2019-03-29 Hollywood celebrities protest Georgia's 'heartbeat bill' data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/29/Getty_AlyssaMilano_032919_1553855234275_6959001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Hollywood celebrities protest Georgia's 'heartbeat bill'&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/29/Getty_AlyssaMilano_032919_1553855234275_6959001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/hollywood-celebrities-protest-georgia-s-heartbeat-bill-" data-title="Hollywood celebrities protest Georgia's 'heartbeat bill'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/hollywood-celebrities-protest-georgia-s-heartbeat-bill-" Posted Mar 29 2019 06:28AM EDT
Video Posted Mar 29 2019 01:23PM EDT
Updated Mar 29 2019 03:16PM EDT <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="397668588" data-video-posted-date="Mar 29 2019 01:23PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/29/House_Speaker_reacts_to_celebrities_agai_0_6959785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>House Speaker reacts to celebrities against heartbeat bill</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="397647678" data-video-posted-date="Mar 29 2019 11:16AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/29/Celebrities_protest_Georgia_s_abortion_b_0_6958799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Celebrities protest Georgia's abortion bill</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var 29 2019 01:23PM 29 2019 11:16AM <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Dozens of actors are threatening to take their business elsewhere if Gov. Brian Kemp signs the controversial heartbeat bill into law. House Bill 481 passed in the Senate last Friday with 34 yes votes and 18 no votes.

The bill would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of gestation. Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

The bill makes exceptions in the case of rape and incest, but only when the woman files a police report first, as well as when a fetus is deemed not compatible with life.

Gov. Brian Kemp has already pledged to sign the legislation if it makes it to his desk, saying that he's looking forward to the final passage of the legislation. The bill is currently on its way back to the House for approval. Acress Alyssa Milano is in the Peach State working on a new show with Netflix.

In response to the bill, Thursday the actress tweeted a letter to Speaker of the House David Ralston and Kemp saying that she can't "continue to recommend our industry stay in Georgia" if the bill becomes law. "We want to stay in Georgia. We want to continue to support the wonderful people, businesses and communities we have come to love in the Peach State," Milano wrote. "But we will not do so silently, and we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law."

Fifty actors have signed the letter including Ben Stiller, Alec Baldwin, Sophia Bush, Amy Schumer, and more. Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

Posted Mar 29 2019 12:35PM EDT
Updated Mar 29 2019 02:59PM EDT

(AP) -- President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.

"If Mexico doesn't immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week," Trump said in a tweet. "This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and `talk."'

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have fought over whether there actually is a "crisis" at the border, particularly amid Trump's push for a border wall, which he claims will solve immigration problems. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said Thursday the immigration system is cracking under the strain. "This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and `talk."'</p><p>Democratic and Republican lawmakers have fought over whether there actually is a "crisis" at the border, particularly amid Trump's push for a border wall, which he claims will solve immigration problems. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Rangers free 6 trapped baby elephants in Thailand

Posted Mar 29 2019 08:12AM EDT
Updated Mar 29 2019 09:10AM EDT

Rangers at a national park in northeastern Thailand have rescued six baby elephants that were trapped in a mud pit.

Park officials say the elephants were unable to climb up the pit's slippery banks. Rescuers took five hours on Thursday to dig a path for them to clamber out. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rangers free 6 trapped baby elephants in Thailand</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 29 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 29 2019 09:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rangers at a national park in northeastern Thailand have rescued six baby elephants that were trapped in a mud pit.</p><p>Park officials say the elephants were unable to climb up the pit's slippery banks. Wilton Gregory likely new DC archbishop; would be 1st African-American to lead DC church: report

By fox5dc.com staff

Posted Mar 29 2019 07:04AM EDT
Updated Mar 29 2019 03:06PM EDT

Pope Francis is expected to name a new archbishop to lead the Catholic archdiocese in the nation's capital.

According to an online report by the Catholic News Agency, Francis will appoint Archbishop Wilton Gregory to lead the archdiocese of Washington, D.C. Gregory currently leads the archdiocese of Atlanta.

D.C. has technically been without an archbishop since last year's October resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl in light of the ongoing Catholic Church sex abuse scandal. Wuerl, however, remained in place serving an interim role since that time. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wilton Gregory likely new DC archbishop; would be 1st African-American to lead DC church: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 29 2019 07:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 29 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pope Francis is expected to name a new archbishop to lead the Catholic archdiocese in the nation’s capital.</p><p>According to an online report by the Catholic News Agency, Francis will appoint Archbishop Wilton Gregory to lead the archdiocese of Washington, D.C. Gregory currently leads the archdiocese of Atlanta.</p><p>D.C. has technically been without an archbishop since last year’s October resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl in light of the ongoing Catholic Church sex abuse scandal. Featured Videos

UK indie duo Her's killed in wrong-way car crash west of Phoenix

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

VIDEO: Hissing alligator found roaming near school bus stop in Apopka

Vietnam War Veterans Day is a chance to say 'thank you' (Photos: Justin Yee)" title="hers_credit justin yee_1553882954889.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>UK indie duo Her's killed in wrong-way car crash west of Phoenix</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/web/wofl/fast-five/president-trump-threatens-to-close-border-next-week-"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/29/GettyImages-1138954949_1553876362655_6959588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - MARCH 28: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Van Andel Arena on March 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Most Recent

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

2nd teen dies in head-on crash in Volusia County

Fire destroys northwest Dallas condo complex

Prom-goers get photo-bombed by 'zombies' near set of 'The Walking Dead' in Georgia

Colorado dad converts daughter's wheelchair into mini-police cruiser class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/prom-goers-get-photo-bombed-by-zombies-near-set-of-the-walking-dead-in-georgia" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/29/Zombie%20prom%20photobomb%202_1553880460699.jpg_6959976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Prom-goers get photo-bombed by 'zombies' near set of 'The Walking Dead' in Georgia</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/colorado-dad-converts-daughter-s-wheelchair-into-mini-police-cruiser" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/29/GIRL%20WITH%20POLICE%20CAR%20WHEELCHAIR%201_1553878491753.jpg_6959680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Colorado dad converts daughter's wheelchair into mini-police cruiser</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 