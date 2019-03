- Dozens of actors are threatening to take their business elsewhere if Gov. Brian Kemp signs the controversial heartbeat bill into law.

House Bill 481 passed in the Senate last Friday with 34 yes votes and 18 no votes.

The bill would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of gestation. Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

The bill makes exceptions in the case of rape and incest, but only when the woman files a police report first, as well as when a fetus is deemed not compatible with life.

Gov. Brian Kemp has already pledged to sign the legislation if it makes it to his desk, saying that he's looking forward to the final passage of the legislation. The bill is currently on its way back to the House for approval.

Acress Alyssa Milano is in the Peach State working on a new show with Netflix.

In response to the bill, Thursday the actress tweeted a letter to Speaker of the House David Ralston and Kemp saying that she can't "continue to recommend our industry stay in Georgia" if the bill becomes law.

To @BrianKempGA & Speaker Ralston:

Attached, is an open letter signed by 50 actors against #HB481. On behalf of the undersigned--as people often called to work in GA or those of us contractually bound to work in GA--we hope you'll reconsider signing this bill. #HBIsBadForBusiness pic.twitter.com/DsOmAWYU2x — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 28, 2019

"We want to stay in Georgia. We want to continue to support the wonderful people, businesses and communities we have come to love in the Peach State," Milano wrote. "But we will not do so silently, and we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law."

Fifty actors have signed the letter including Ben Stiller, Alec Baldwin, Sophia Bush, Amy Schumer, and more.

