<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story410121980" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410121980" data-article-version="1.0">Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</h1>
</header> EDT fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script>
</figure>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:kelly.hayes@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/web/wofl/fast-five/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings">Kelly Taylor Hayes</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410121980"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:43PM class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner were arrested in January on warrants relating to an incest case, according to authorities. (Photo credit: Hall County Department of Corrections) (Photo credit: Hall County Department of Corrections)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410121980-410121892" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner were arrested in January on warrants relating to an incest case, according to authorities. (Photo credit: Hall County Department of Corrections)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner were arrested in January on warrants relating to an incest case, according to authorities. <strong class='dateline'>GRAND ISLAND, Neb.</strong> - A Nebraska man was sentenced to two years in prison this week for having sex with his biological daughter and later marrying her after learning about a police investigation into the relationship, according to reports.</p>
<p>The incestuous relationship was allegedly motivated by a "jealous competition" between half-siblings, according to a report by the <a href="https://www.omaha.com/news/crime/nebraska-woman-told-police-she-competed-with-half-sister-over/article_54bdf7ea-bb5b-5cb0-9d80-bfd9eefc7035.html">Omaha World-Herald</a>.</p>
<p>Travis Fieldgrove, 40, first met his daughter, Samantha Kershner, about three years ago, the newspaper reported.</p>
<p>Kershner, now 21, reportedly told her mother she wanted to know who her father was and meet him. Her mother identified Fieldgrove and arranged a meeting, according to the Omaha World-Herald. For the next three years, the pair told police they had a father-daughter relationship.</p>
<p>In September 2018, Grand Island police officers spoke to Fieldgrove and Kershner after receiving a tip about their relationship and allegations of incest, the newspaper reported. Both admitted that they were having a romantic and sexual relationship, according to the <a href="https://www.omaha.com/news/courts/nebraska-man-who-had-sex-with-and-married-his-daughter/article_0264308c-e15f-564d-ba9c-9d9942867503.html">Omaha World-Herald</a>.</p>
<p>Fieldgrove and Kershner married on Oct. 1, the affidavit said.</p>
<p>They were arrested in January on warrants relating to an incest case, according to the Grand Island Police Department.</p>
<p>"Evidence leading up to the arrest suggests that Fieldgrove and Kershner were aware of the biological relationship before being intimate, and further indicates that they quickly married one another after being notified of the investigation," the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/GIPoliceDepartment/photos/a.306999036034065/2305097422890873/?type=3&theater">police department said</a> at the time of their arrest.</p>
<p>DNA test results showed a 99.999 percent probability that Fieldgrove was her father, the affidavit said.</p>
<p>Both reportedly declined to tell officers how things turned sexual, but said they had had sex on Sept. 10.</p>
<p>Kershner also reportedly told officers that "her motivation to have sex with her father stemmed from a jealous competition with her half sister regarding who could have sex with their father," according a court affidavit obtained by the Omaha World-Herald.</p>
<p>On Thursday, Hall County District Judge Mark Young issued the two-year sentence for Fieldgrove under a plea agreement, with credit given for 121 days already served, according to the newspaper.</p>
<p>Fieldgrove will serve 144 more days in jail, in addition to 12 months of post-release supervision. Fieldgrove, of St. Paul, Nebraska, was also ordered to have no contact with his daughter, the paper reported.</p>
<p>His defense attorney Jeff Loeffler said Fieldgrove was "very embarrassed" and wished "it never happened," according to <a href="https://nebraska.tv/news/local/st-paul-man-accused-of-marrying-his-daughter-receives-sentencing">KHGI-TV</a>. Loeffler also said Fieldgove has a brain injury.</p>
<p>"He's certainly not a high-functioning guy," he said.</p>
<p>Kershner also took a plea deal, reducing an incest charge down to misdemeanor false reporting. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sharp rise in sex-abuse allegations, U.S. Catholic Church reports</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Crary, AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Quantifying its vast sex-abuse crisis, the U.S. Roman Catholic Church said Friday that allegations of child sex abuse by clerics more than doubled in its latest 12-month reporting period and that its spending on victim compensation and child protection surged above $300 million.</p><p>During the period from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, 1,385 adults came forward with 1,455 allegations of abuse, according to the annual report of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection . That was up from 693 allegations in the previous year. The report attributed much of the increase to a victim compensation program implemented in five dioceses in New York state.</p><p>According to the report, Catholic dioceses and religious orders spent $301.6 million during the reporting period on payments to victims, legal fees and child-protection efforts. That was up 14% from the previous year and double the amount spent in the 2014 fiscal year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/amber-alert-issued-for-orange-county-teen" title="Amber Alert issued for Orange County teen" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Amber%20Alert%20Bruce%20Hagans_1559344570736.jpg_7339429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Amber%20Alert%20Bruce%20Hagans_1559344570736.jpg_7339429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Amber%20Alert%20Bruce%20Hagans_1559344570736.jpg_7339429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Amber%20Alert%20Bruce%20Hagans_1559344570736.jpg_7339429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Amber%20Alert%20Bruce%20Hagans_1559344570736.jpg_7339429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert issued for Orange County teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen who police say was abducted in Orange County, Florida.</p><p>Bruce Hagans is 16 years old. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says he was abducted by a black man with dreadlocks and light skin.</p><p>The man was said to be driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/otto-the-otter-a-cheerful-creature-dies-after-park-guests-allegedly-threw-food-into-enclosure" title="Otto the otter, 'a cheerful creature,' dies after park guests allegedly threw food into enclosure" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Otto_the_otter___a_cheerful_creature___d_0_7338333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Otto_the_otter___a_cheerful_creature___d_0_7338333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Otto_the_otter___a_cheerful_creature___d_0_7338333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Otto_the_otter___a_cheerful_creature___d_0_7338333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Otto_the_otter___a_cheerful_creature___d_0_7338333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Otto the otter, a “cheerful creature,” died on Thursday after getting sick from food that park guests allegedly threw into his enclosure, according to Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium in Tennessee, where the animal lived." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Otto the otter, 'a cheerful creature,' dies after park guests allegedly threw food into enclosure</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Otto the otter, a “cheerful creature,” died on Thursday after getting sick from food that park guests allegedly threw into his enclosure, according to Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium in Tennessee, where the animal lived. </p><p>The 2-year-old otter was transported to a Tennessee animal hospital, but “did not make it,” the park said in a Facebook post , adding that his “body could not tolerate” the food thrown into his living area. </p><p>“We're deeply saddened to announce that Otto the river otter did not make it,” the park, located in Kingsport, wrote. “Otto was beloved by park staff and guests alike. ... (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images) 