Happy Wednesday!

We'll start off with plenty of sunshine, with increasing clouds as we head toward lunchtime.

There will be strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy downpours through the evening hours.

Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph with higher gusts at times.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the low and mid-70s under cloudy skies.

Another active weather day tomorrow, with elevated rain chances for most of Central Florida.

The rain chance will drop off on Friday (40%) with even lower odds for spots North of Orlando metro.