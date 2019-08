A steady Southwest flow over the state continues, bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and pushing shower and thunderstorm activity towards the East Coast as we head through the day.

It will be another hot and humid afternoon, with high temperatures topping off in the low 90s .

The heat index, or "feels like" temperature when you factor in the humidity will approach 103 in Orlando.

Expect a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms, with winds out of the Southwest at 5-10mph .

Tonight temperatures will drop to the mid-and-upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

It looks like the rain will be wrapping up around sunset, with just a slight chance of rain before 11PM .

The tropics remain quiet- with no activity expected in the next 5 days.

Have a great day!