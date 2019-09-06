< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Weather Forecast: September 6, 2019 Weather Forecast: September 6, 2019 06 2019 05:55PM <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427630306" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE MARY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Tonight, lows near 75, mostly clear and warm. The weekend brings lots of sun, dry skies and hot highs 95 each afternoon.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center in Miami is watching a broad area of low pressure, located just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, named Invest 94-L.</p><p>The system, which is still very far from the U.S. mainland, is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Little, if any, development of this disturbance is expected for the next couple of days.</p><p>Forecasters say environmental conditions are likely for Invest 94-L to become more conducive for a tropical depression to form by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. </p><p>The system is moving westward at 13 mph (20.92 km/h) and will continue across the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Chances that this could develop into a depression over the next five days is at 70 percent.</p><p>Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph (144.84 km/h) winds. It made landfall in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina at 8:35 a.m. on Friday morning for about 20 minutes, at half the strength the Bahamas saw. It brought heavy rain, strong winds, and a storm surge along North Carolina's east coast. The storm is moving to the northeast and will be out in the Atlantic by Friday evening and headed up towards Nova Scotia this weekend.</p><p>Tropical Storm Gabrielle is in the middle of the Atlantic, with 45 mph (72.42 km/h) sustained winds, and poses no threat to land. More Weather Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dorian_strengthens_and_shows_slight_shif_0_7639612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dorian_strengthens_and_shows_slight_shif_0_7639612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dorian_strengthens_and_shows_slight_shif_0_7639612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dorian_strengthens_and_shows_slight_shif_0_7639612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dorian_strengthens_and_shows_slight_shif_0_7639612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian strengthens and shows slight shift toward Carolinas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurricane Dorian has strengthened back to a Category 3 storm as it batters the Southeast U.S. seaboard.</p><p>At 11 p.m. EDT, Dorian was centered about 105 miles (168.98 km) south of Charleston, South Carolina, moving north at 7 mph (11.27 km/h). Hurricane-force winds extended up to 80 miles (128.75 km) from its center, with sustained winds of 115 mph (185.07 km/h).</p><p>Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and scrape the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday with the potential for over a foot of rain in some spots and life-threatening storm surge. The storm will still be a powerful hurricane over the next few days.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-attorney-general-beware-storm-relief-scams" title="Florida attorney general: Beware storm relief scams" data-articleId="427199795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In the wake of a disaster, scam artists are ready to take advantage of the situation and rip you off." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida attorney general: Beware storm relief scams</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the wake of a disaster, scam artists are ready to take advantage of the situation and rip you off. The Florida Attorney General's Office is warning consumers to look out for phony charities asking for cash donations to help Dorian victims.</p><p>A Florida website called " Check-A-Charity " will help you confirm whether a charity is reputable. On the website, you can check the organization's track record, including any financial information reported to the state.</p><p>Susan McGrath, the executive director of the Florida Consumer Action Network, says the public should be cautious about giving money on-line, especially through links in mass emails.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-remains-stationary-over-bahamas-expected-to-stay-off-florida-s-coast" title="Dorian continues to slowly trek up Florida's east coast" data-articleId="427044345" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 5 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dorian continues to slowly trek up Florida's east coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 05:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dorian is scraping the central part of Florida's east coast as it tracks offshore.</p><p>The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in their 5:00 a.m. advisory that Dorian is now about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. Maximum sustained winds have weakened a bit to 105 mph. The Category 2 hurricane is moving to the north-northwest at 8 mph.</p><p>The core of Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night. Featured Videos

Study suggests people with visible tattoos are more impulsive and reckless

Dorian missed Florida, but still a costly storm

Hurricane Dorian causes oil spill on Grand Bahama Island after damaging petroleum storage facility

Owners of Jeep left on beach amid Dorian raising money for Bahamas disaster relief (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)" title="TattooImpulsivity2__Banner_1567817521383-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study suggests people with visible tattoos are more impulsive and reckless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dorian-missed-florida-but-still-a-costly-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/melbourne-brevard-beach-erosion_1567639368135_7638667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="melbourne-brevard-beach-erosion_1567639368135.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian missed Florida, but still a costly storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/hurricane-dorian-causes-oil-spill-on-grand-bahama-island-after-damaging-petroleum-storage-facility"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/getty_coralvitaspill_090619_1567813255443_7644129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="South Riding Point oil storage facility is shown after Hurricane Dorian heavily damaged the tanks, sending oil into the surrounding areas. (Photo credit: Coral Vita via Storyful)" title="getty_coralvitaspill_090619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian causes oil spill on Grand Bahama Island after damaging petroleum storage facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dorian/owners-of-jeep-left-on-beach-amid-dorian-raising-money-for-bahamas-disaster-relief"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/Myrtle%20Beach%20Jeep_1567810014352.jpg_7643888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police came across the abandoned red Jeep Thursday morning near the shoreline in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian lashed the area. 