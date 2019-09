- Welcome to Autumn, as Monday is the first official day of Fall.

The season kicks off with great weather throughout Central Florida. Plenty of sunshine is expected with real comfortable temperatures.

After a cool morning, highs will rebound into the mid to upper 80s. Breezes will remain elevated in coastal areas, with it being a little lighter over the interior.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

Good Monday morning! Expect some great weather on this 1st day of Fall. Comfy temps and dry air...lots of sunshine!

Meanwhile, in the tropics, forecasters are watching several systems.

Tropical Storm Karen will likely move near or over Puerto Rico this week, according to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center. As of 5:00 AM Monday, the disorganized storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving to the northwest at 8 mph. The center of circulation is about 290 miles south-southeast of St. Croix. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are possible.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jerry continues moving north-northwestward and will pass near Bermuda by Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 65mph with higher gusts. Jerry is expected to weaken during the next few days. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

The next named storm, "Lorenzo" is likely to form later today. Now called, "Tropical Depression Thirteen," the tropical wave off the coast of Africa is getting better organized. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue through this afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today and a hurricane by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

