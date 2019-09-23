< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429928618" data-article-version="1.0">Fall kicks off with comfortable temperatures and breezes</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 04:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429928618"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 05:40AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429928618.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429928618");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429928618_429939844_125872"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429928618_429939844_125872";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429939844","video":"607809","title":"Morning%20Weather%20Report%3A%20September%2023rd","caption":"Weather","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F23%2FMorning_Weather_Report__September_23rd_0_7671241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F23%2FMorning_Weather_Report__September_23rd_607809_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663839603%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DA-iAq7PpSNGqkJizqR8HYXC55bA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fweather%2Fweather-forecast-september-23-2019"}},"createDate":"Sep 23 2019 05:40AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429928618_429939844_125872",video:"607809",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Morning_Weather_Report__September_23rd_0_7671241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Weather",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/23/Morning_Weather_Report__September_23rd_607809_1800.mp4?Expires=1663839603&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=A-iAq7PpSNGqkJizqR8HYXC55bA",eventLabel:"Morning%20Weather%20Report%3A%20September%2023rd-429939844",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fweather%2Fweather-forecast-september-23-2019"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 04:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429928618"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 05:40AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-429928618" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429928618-429939208"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429928618-429939208" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Welcome to Autumn, as Monday is the first official day of Fall.</p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Welcome to Autumn, as Monday is the first official day of Fall.</p><p>The season kicks off with great weather throughout Central Florida. Plenty of sunshine is expected with real comfortable temperatures.</p><p>After a cool morning, highs will rebound into the mid to upper 80s. Breezes will remain elevated in coastal areas, with it being a little lighter over the interior.</p><p>Tonight, lows will fall into the 60s under mostly clear skies.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Good Monday morning! Expect some great weather on this 1st day of Fall. Comfy temps and dry air...lots of sunshine! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fox35?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fox35</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gdo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gdo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fox51?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fox51</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MONDAY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MONDAY</a> <a href="https://t.co/5AiJW3Oqic">pic.twitter.com/5AiJW3Oqic</a></p> — Jayme King (@JaymeKingFox35) <a href="https://twitter.com/JaymeKingFox35/status/1176038586325618688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 23, 2019</a></blockquote><p> </p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>Meanwhile, in the tropics, forecasters are watching several systems.</p><p>Tropical Storm Karen will likely move near or over Puerto Rico this week, according to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center. As of 5:00 AM Monday, the disorganized storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving to the northwest at 8 mph. The center of circulation is about 290 miles south-southeast of St. Croix. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are possible.</p><p>Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jerry continues moving north-northwestward and will pass near Bermuda by Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 65mph with higher gusts. Jerry is expected to weaken during the next few days. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.</p><p><strong>TRACK THE TROPICS: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">For the latest on the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com</a>.</strong> </p><p>The next named storm, "Lorenzo" is likely to form later today. Now called, "Tropical Depression Thirteen," the tropical wave off the coast of Africa is getting better organized. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue through this afternoon.<br> Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402447" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/september-21-weather" title="September 22 weather" data-articleId="429738341" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/Nighttime_weather_update_0_7670684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/Nighttime_weather_update_0_7670684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/Nighttime_weather_update_0_7670684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/Nighttime_weather_update_0_7670684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/Nighttime_weather_update_0_7670684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards has the forecast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>September 22 weather</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 07:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 08:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Expect partly cloudy skies today, with gusty NE'ly winds and highs mainly in the 80s. Through tomorrow, we have only a slight chance of a light passing shower, as humidity levels remain low. Tropical Storm Jerry and newly formed Tropical Storm Karen are in the Atlantic basin; neither an immediate concern. Stay vigilant and be prepared; Hurricane season lasts through November.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/humberto-expected-to-strengthen-into-a-hurricane-stays-offshore" title="National Hurricane Center upgrades Humberto to a hurricane" data-articleId="428886041" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7659255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7659255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7659255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7659255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7659255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>National Hurricane Center upgrades Humberto to a hurricane</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center upgraded Humberto to a hurricane in its 11 p.m. advisory on Sunday.</p><p>The forecast showed maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, moving northeast at 3 mph.</p><p>As Humberto pushes into the open Atlantic, our winds will be slightly higher for the beginning of the week, and we'll see drier conditions, according to Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tropical-storm-watches-extended-for-florida-as-disturbance-nears" title="Tropical Storm Humberto gaining strength, staying off Florida coast" data-articleId="428635785" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Humberto gaining strength, staying off Florida coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 06:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. advisory upped Humberto's maximum sustained winds to 60 mph, moving north-northwest at 6 mph.</p><p>Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin says the storm was over 100 miles from Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.</p><p>Tomlin said Humberto is forecast to remain well east of Florida on Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/weather', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/weather', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/weather', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/weather', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/weather', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429928618'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/adventhealth-house-calls-the-feel-whole-challenge" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>AdventHealth House Calls: The Feel Whole Challenge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/daytona-beach-police-patrol-car-involved-in-crash-with-motorcycle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_daytona%20beach%20patrol%20car%20crash%20motorcycle_092319_1569237734433.png_7671431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_daytona%20beach%20patrol%20car%20crash%20motorcycle_092319_1569237734433.png_7671431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_daytona%20beach%20patrol%20car%20crash%20motorcycle_092319_1569237734433.png_7671431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_daytona%20beach%20patrol%20car%20crash%20motorcycle_092319_1569237734433.png_7671431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_daytona%20beach%20patrol%20car%20crash%20motorcycle_092319_1569237734433.png_7671431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Daytona Beach police patrol car involved in crash with motorcycle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/school-resource-officer-suspended-after-two-young-children-were-arrested-at-an-orlando-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_lucious%20and%20emma%20nixon%20academy%20charter%20school_092319_1569236978652.png_7671369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_lucious%20and%20emma%20nixon%20academy%20charter%20school_092319_1569236978652.png_7671369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_lucious%20and%20emma%20nixon%20academy%20charter%20school_092319_1569236978652.png_7671369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_lucious%20and%20emma%20nixon%20academy%20charter%20school_092319_1569236978652.png_7671369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_lucious%20and%20emma%20nixon%20academy%20charter%20school_092319_1569236978652.png_7671369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School resource officer suspended after two young children were arrested at an Orlando school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/forecasters-watch-tropical-storm-karen-as-it-moves-north" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_karen_092319_1569233967794_7671341_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_karen_092319_1569233967794_7671341_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_karen_092319_1569233967794_7671341_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_karen_092319_1569233967794_7671341_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_karen_092319_1569233967794_7671341_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Karen as it moves north</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-september-23-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/WOFL_hourbyhour_092319_1569231794963_7671333_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fall kicks off with comfortable temperatures and breezes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 