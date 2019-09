In the wake of a disaster, scam artists are ready to take advantage of the situation and rip you off. The Florida Attorney General's Office is warning consumers to look out for phony charities asking for cash donations to help Dorian victims.

A Florida website called " Check-A-Charity " will help you confirm whether a charity is reputable. On the website, you can check the organization's track record, including any financial information reported to the state.

Susan McGrath, the executive director of the Florida Consumer Action Network, says the public should be cautious about giving money on-line, especially through links in mass emails.