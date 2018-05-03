Weather forecast: May 3, 2018
May 3, 2018 - Good Thursday to you! Weather look identical to the last few days. Highs in the 80s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Expect another breezy afternoon. Tonight, scattered clouds, lows in the 60s.
