The National Weather Service is hosting Hurricane Preparedness Week May 5-11 with daily hurricane awareness themes and tour stops along the East Coast.

The 2019 Hurricane Awareness Tour is set to stop in Quonset, R.I.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Roanoke, Va.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Brunswick, Ga. Each stop will feature a tour of the Hurricane Hunter aircrafts as well as a chance to meet the flight crew, speak with hurricane forecasters and meet with local NWS meteorologists and emergency managers in an effort to learn about weather safety and preparedness.

Each day will feature a different theme to help prepare for hurricane season starting on June 1: