- Good Tuesday morning!

A weak front will move into the area today from the North. This feature will increase clouds across the area and bring a few showers into the viewing area through the course of the day.

Rain coverage will be quite low with 10% inland, closer to 20% along the beach front. Winds will trend breezy later in the day as the front clears the area.

Tonight, decreasing clouds late and lows near 63.