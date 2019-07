At least 60 percent of the FOX 35 viewing area could see some rain in the p.m. hours, with many areas seeing the potential for heavy downpours. Rain chances are possible through 10 p.m. but will drop to 30 percent by that time.

The coming days look rather wet here in Central Florida. Low pressure is developing in the northeast Gulf and could be a tremendous rain-maker for Central Florida as we get closer to midweek.

For the latest in the Atlantic, visit OrlandoHurricane.com .