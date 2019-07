A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect with temperatures approaching the mid-to-upper 90s, but it will feel more like 105 to 110 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will increase with showers and storms developing. Some strong storms are possible. Tonight, rain wraps up early evening, partly cloudy, warm an muggy late, lows near 77.

