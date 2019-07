The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has released the list of names for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1st and lasts through November. The names are listed below.

In March, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that the names 'Florence' and 'Michael' have been retired . They will be replaced with Francine and Milton. These new names won't debut until the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.