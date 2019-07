Tropical Storm Barry is expected to strengthen before making landfall in Louisiana this weekend. Barry's winds are forecast to reach 70 mph, which is just shy of a Category 1 Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Central Floridians can expect a higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect a higher coverage (70%), compared to Thursday. Tonight, temperatures will drop down to the mid-and-upper 70s" under mostly cloudy skies. Just a slight chance of rain before 2 a.m.