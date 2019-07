Tonight, lows will be near 76 degrees, with a few showers before 10 p.m.; chances of rain are low at 30 percent or less. All eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as a pocket of low pressure develops through the day and into tonight.

The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a nearly 100 percent chance of becoming a tropical system within the next 48 hours. If a storm forms, the name will be "Barry." This feature will move away from Florida and into the Northwest Gulf.

Download the new and improved FOX 35 Weather & Traffic App for interactive radar, live streaming videos, and up-to-the-minute traffic. ​​​​​​DOWNLOAD NOW: iPhone | Android