Tonight, rain chances could hang around through 9 p.m., with chances falling to 30 percent or less. Mostly cloudy and warm overnight, lows near 77.

Low pressure will likely develop in the Gulf over the next couple of days. This feature will serve to increase rain chances here in Central Florida while moving away from the State. If this system becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Tropical Storm Barry. For the latest in the Atlantic, visit OrlandoHurricane.com.